Stevanato: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PADUA, Italy (AP) — PADUA, Italy (AP) — Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $32.8 million.…

PADUA, Italy (AP) — PADUA, Italy (AP) — Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $32.8 million.

The Padua, Italy-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The maker of glass vials for COVID-19 vaccines posted revenue of $320.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $312.9 million.

Stevanato expects full-year earnings in the range of 69 cents to 74 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STVN

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