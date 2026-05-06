Sprott: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sprott Inc. (SII) on Wednesday reported earnings of $29.2 million in its first quarter.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sprott Inc. (SII) on Wednesday reported earnings of $29.2 million in its first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of $1.13 per share.

The company posted revenue of $143 million in the period.

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