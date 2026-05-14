SoundThinking: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — SoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $7 million in…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — SoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents.

The maker of gunfire detection systems posted revenue of $24.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSTI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.