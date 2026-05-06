Solstice Advanced Materials: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. (AP) — MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. (AP) — Solstice Advanced Materials Inc. (SOLS) on Wednesday reported net income…

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. (AP) — MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. (AP) — Solstice Advanced Materials Inc. (SOLS) on Wednesday reported net income of $85 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Morris Plains, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The maker of industrial specialty materials posted revenue of $991 million in the period.

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