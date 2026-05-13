Similarweb: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.4 million in…

GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its first quarter.

The Givatayim, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The digital intelligence company posted revenue of $73.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Similarweb said it expects revenue in the range of $74.5 million to $76.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $307 million to $315 million.

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