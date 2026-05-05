Silicon Labs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.9 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $213.5 million in the period.

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