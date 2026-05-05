Shoals Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $297,000…

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $297,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The solar energy equipment supplier posted revenue of $140.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $130.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Shoals Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $150 million to $170 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $600 million to $640 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHLS

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