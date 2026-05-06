Shingles Vaccine (Shingrix) Linked to Lower Dementia Risk, Study Finds

A new study has found that U.S. adults over the age of 65 who received both doses of the recombinant…

A new study has found that U.S. adults over the age of 65 who received both doses of the recombinant zoster shingles vaccine (Shingrix) had a lower rate of dementia than others in the same age group. It was also linked to a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia.

[Read: Shingles on the Face: Symptoms, Treatments and Causes]

Why This Study Matters

The large-scale study is one of the first to evaluate the two-dose recombinant zoster vaccine (Shingrix) in a large sample group. Previous research has shown that dementia risk is lower with the live-attenuated zoster vaccine (Zostavax), which is no longer available in the U.S.

Shingles is a virus that causes chickenpox, known as varicella zoster, that can lie dormant in a person’s immune system for decades before resurfacing as painful, itchy rashes. While shingles can occur in anyone who has previously had the chickenpox at any time, it is most common in those above the age of 50.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the Shingrix vaccine in two doses for adults aged 50 and older to prevent shingles and related complications. It is also recommended for adults with weakened immune systems.

Published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia, the study analyzed the incidence rate of dementia in 1.5 million Medicare beneficiaries. The subjects were broken into two groups: 502,845 people who received both doses of the recombinant zoster vaccine, and 1,005,690 people who were unvaccinated.

Following up on the group in three years or less, those who had received the recombinant shingles vaccine had a 33% less risk of any type of dementia, a 28% less risk of Alzheimer’s disease and a 33% less risk of vascular dementia.

The findings support growing evidence that the herpes zoster vaccine is associated with a lower risk of new-onset dementia.

[SEE: The Connection Between Hearing Loss and Dementia]

Limitations of the Study and Next Steps in Dementia Research

The authors concede that the study has numerous limitations, including the possibility that dementia diagnoses could have been misclassified and the outcomes could have been inadvertently influenced by variables, such as each person’s highest level of education, marital status or physical activity, which couldn’t be measured within the study.

Despite the accumulating real-world evidence, further work is needed to evaluate if there is a causal association between recombinant zoster vaccine and reduced risk of dementia.

According to the study, dementia rates are projected to increase from 50 million people to 152 million people worldwide by 2050. Globally, 8.1% of adults aged 65 and older already have dementia.

Though there aren’t any known foolproof ways to prevent dementia, there are established strategies that can help reduce your risk, including staying physically active, mentally stimulated, nurturing social connections and managing stress.

[READ: Vaccinations and Immunizations Recommended for Adults]

What This Study Means for You: Should You Get Vaccinated?

The results of this study add weight to the already strong case for receiving the shingles vaccine. While the primary goal of the vaccine is to prevent shingles — a painful, often debilitating condition — the association with reduced dementia risk provides a powerful potential secondary benefit for older adults.

— Consult Your Doctor: If you are over the age of 50, the CDC recommends the two-dose Shingrix vaccine to prevent shingles. Discuss your eligibility and vaccination schedule with your primary care physician.

— Focus on Proven Risk Reduction: While the dementia link is promising, it is not yet proven causation. Continue to prioritize established dementia prevention strategies, including maintaining a brain-healthy diet, exercising regularly and staying socially and mentally active.

— Ensure Both Doses: The study specifically focused on individuals who received both doses of the recombinant zoster vaccine. Completion of the full two-dose series, typically given 2 to 6 months apart, is essential for optimal protection.

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Shingles Vaccine (Shingrix) Linked to Lower Dementia Risk, Study Finds originally appeared on usnews.com