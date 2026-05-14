San Juan Basin Royalty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) on Thursday reported a loss of $363,000 in…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) on Thursday reported a loss of $363,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SJT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SJT

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