Sally Beauty: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $42.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The beauty products seller posted revenue of $903.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Sally Beauty expects its per-share earnings to range from 52 cents to 56 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $932 million to $942 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Sally Beauty expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.02 to $2.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.77 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.