Ryanair: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN AIRPORT, Ireland (AP) — DUBLIN AIRPORT, Ireland (AP) — Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) on Monday reported a loss of…

DUBLIN AIRPORT, Ireland (AP) — DUBLIN AIRPORT, Ireland (AP) — Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) on Monday reported a loss of $462.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Dublin Airport, Ireland-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $2.94 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.52 billion, or $4.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.03 billion.

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