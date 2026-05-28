Royal Bank: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $4.02…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $4.02 billion.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $2.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.84 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.81 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $24.77 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.73 billion, also topping Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RY

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