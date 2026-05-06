Restaurant Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $338 million. The…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $338 million.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 86 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains posted revenue of $2.26 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.24 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QSR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QSR

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