ReposiTrak: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MURRAY, Utah (AP) — MURRAY, Utah (AP) — ReposiTrak (TRAK) on Thursday reported earnings of $2 million in its fiscal…

MURRAY, Utah (AP) — MURRAY, Utah (AP) — ReposiTrak (TRAK) on Thursday reported earnings of $2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Murray, Utah-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The software-as-a-service provider posted revenue of $5.9 million in the period.

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