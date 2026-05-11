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Ramaco Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 11, 2026, 5:07 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) on Monday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its first quarter.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $121.6 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.8 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on METC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/METC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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