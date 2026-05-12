Ralliant: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ralliant Corp. (RAL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $44.2 million.…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ralliant Corp. (RAL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $44.2 million.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The maker of precision instruments posted revenue of $534.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $515.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Ralliant expects its per-share earnings to range from 58 cents to 64 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $540 million to $556 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Ralliant expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.53 to $2.69 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RAL

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