RadNet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Sunday reported a loss of $33.5 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Sunday reported a loss of $33.5 million in its first quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The operator of medical diagnostic imaging centers posted revenue of $575.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $564.3 million.

RadNet expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.36 billion to $2.4 billion.

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