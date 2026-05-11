Radiant Logistics: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) on Monday reported profit of $4.7 million in…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) on Monday reported profit of $4.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Renton, Washington-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The transportation and logistics services company posted revenue of $214.1 million in the period.

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