Radcom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) on Tuesday reported net income of $3.1 million in…

TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) on Tuesday reported net income of $3.1 million in its first quarter.

The Tel-Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The monitoring service for the communications industry posted revenue of $18.6 million in the period.

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