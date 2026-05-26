QQQ vs. QQQM: What’s the Difference?

The Nasdaq-100 Index has been a popular benchmark for investors who want outsized exposure to the tech industry. The Magnificent…

The Nasdaq-100 Index has been a popular benchmark for investors who want outsized exposure to the tech industry. The Magnificent Seven stocks make up roughly 40% of the index’s total assets.

The Invesco QQQ Trust (ticker: QQQ), an index exchange-traded fund, and the Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQM) both track the Nasdaq-100 to help you invest in this basket of leading tech companies. Communication services and consumer cyclicals are the only other sectors that have more than 10% concentrations across their portfolios.

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While QQQ is the more famed index and has been around for more than 25 years, QQQM is a newer ETF created by the same company that offers the same asset selection. However, these ETFs have subtle differences that are important for investors to know. First, let’s consider the major commonalities between these two ETFs:

QQQ and QQQM: The Similarities

Tech-Heavy Portfolios

Not only do these funds put 57% of their holdings in tech, but all of their top 10 positions are in the sector. Investors who want exposure to artificial intelligence stocks will like that these funds have the tech giants that are leading AI research and development making up nearly half of both ETFs’ portfolios.

Performance

These funds have nearly identical returns since their portfolios are almost the same. QQQ has produced a 44.09% return over the past year compared to QQQM’s 44.17% return as of May 26. There is a slight gap yet again when looking at annualized returns over the past three years, with QQQM winning by less than a tenth of a percentage point. It’s not a big difference for smaller investors, but it is there.

Holdings

QQQ and QQQM have the same top 10 holdings: Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Micron Technology Inc. (MU), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) (both share classes), Tesla Inc. (TSLA), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO). They both have 101 equity holdings and the same amount of exposure to the tech sector expressed as a percentage.

Administration

Both QQQ and QQQM carry out quarterly rebalancing and annual reconstruction.

Tax Efficiency

Previously, QQQ was structured as a unit investment trust, or UIT. Thus, it was more likely to distribute capital gains, resulting in more taxable events for investors. In late 2025, QQQ was reclassified from its original UIT format to an open-ended ETF with a lower expense ratio. QQQM was already structured as a traditional ETF, and continues to be. Now, both ETFs can use in-kind redemptions to avoid triggering capital gains and generating taxable events for investors.

QQQ vs. QQQM: The Differences

While the funds have many similarities, here’s how they differ:

Expense Ratio

QQQ has an expense ratio of 0.18%, which is a bit higher than QQQM’s 0.15%. Since their average returns are almost the same, this means QQQM buyers will usually have higher net returns.

Yield and Distributions

QQQ and QQQM have 30-day SEC yields of 0.43% and 0.46%, respectively. A similar story is told by their respective 12-month distribution rates: 0.39% for QQQ and 0.42% for QQQM as of May 26. In all, QQQM generates more income for holders.

Price

QQQ is more expensive per share. QQQ closed the May 26 trading day at $730.28, and QQQM was at $300.68. This may make QQQM more accessible for beginner investors.

Supply and Demand

QQQ has a three-month average daily trading volume of about 54.6 million shares, while QQQM’s is 3.9 million shares. QQQ also has higher outstanding shares (653 million shares to QQQM’s 300 million shares) and market value of assets under management ($483.3 billion versus $95.1 billion) as of late May.

Both funds have tight bid-ask spreads, but QQQ has slightly better spreads due to its higher trading volume and the presence of more market makers and institutional traders. The average spread as a percentage is zero for QQQ and 0.01% for QQQM, according to Morningstar. QQQ’s higher stock price means any spread isn’t as impactful compared to trading QQQM, but most investors will barely notice either way.

Options Availability

QQQ has a more liquid options market. You can trade QQQ options that expire on any day of the work week that the stock market is open. This makes it appropriate for all sorts of complex options strategies.

In contrast, there are very limited QQQM options. They aren’t always available each month, which limits the number of complex strategies you can execute with them.

Now that we have highlighted the similarities and differences, you may be wondering how they are relevant to your decision of whether to buy QQQ or QQQM. Let’s get more specific by accenting the implications of these differences:

QQQ vs. QQQM: Which One Should You Buy?

A cursory look at the previous section shows that QQQM tends to be more advantageous for long-term, buy-and-hold investors. They can receive more income (higher yield and distribution) and earn higher net returns (lower expense ratio).

“QQQM is attractive for young or newer investors drawn to the lower price per share and expense ratio, and its greater simplicity,” according to Lawrence Klayman, founding partner of KlaymanToskes PLLC, a law firm specializing in investment loss recovery.

On the other hand, QQQ seems to be more appropriate for traders or active investors. This is because they tend to want more liquidity, tighter spreads and a more robust options market.

“QQQ may be a good choice for options and derivatives traders because it offers a greater variety of spreads, straddles and exotic contracts,” says Klayman. “This can be a draw for experienced investors and traders who use options for hedging or income generation. Additionally, if you frequently reallocate capital or practice tactical asset allocation, QQQ’s higher liquidity facilitates quick entry and exit.”

The next time you see QQQ and QQQM, now you know which one you should select based on your investment profile.

But what if you already purchased QQQ as a long-term investor or QQQM as an active tactical investor or trader? Should you switch things up or leave it be?

QQQ vs. QQQM: Should You Reallocate?

QQQM has been growing in popularity in recent months compared to QQQ. Compared with QQQ, QQQM has seen a higher percentage of net fund flows relative to its assets year to date, and it’s enjoyed a rise in interest from retail investors. Though QQQ is still the most valuable (in terms of market value of net assets), QQQM has been on a positive trajectory.

But should you switch from QQQ to QQQM, or vice versa, if the one you own does not fit your investment profile?

Selling QQQ for QQQM as a long-term investor has its pros — higher net returns and higher income. However, if you sell your QQQ holdings, the capital gains tax you will owe on the sale may be more significant than what you hope to benefit. The sale can make sense, however, if you are holding QQQ at a loss (compared to your average entry price), since you can employ a tax-loss harvesting strategy.

Should Active Traders Switch From QQQM to QQQ?

This makes sense for active traders, especially those who are big on options. After closing out any current QQQM trade, it may be better to switch to QQQ.

QQQ and QQQM: Should You Buy a Tech-Heavy Index ETF at All?

Our focus has been on how to choose between QQQ and QQQM. But a final question is also important: Should you be buying a tech-heavy ETF in the first place?

As we have seen, tech stocks, due to their innovativeness, have often produced high returns for investors. For some perspective, note that QQQ has rallied by 579% over the past decade, according to Invesco.

However, there is also a downside risk. When the market is in a downturn, tech-heavy funds tend to have deeper losses than the S&P 500. For instance, QQQ dropped by 32.5% (net asset value) in 2022, whereas the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) dropped by only 18.1%.

Thus, while buying a tech-heavy ETF makes sense, it should not be the only equity play in your portfolio. This is one area where good old diversification can be essential. For example, an equal-weight S&P 500 ETF can add more stability during economic downturns to a portfolio that has QQQ or QQQM (but consult your financial advisor to see what would work best for you).

Whichever way you decide to do it, ensure you have a diversified portfolio that can benefit in prosperous times while remaining steady during volatile periods.

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QQQ vs. QQQM: What’s the Difference? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/27/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.