Puma Biotech: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.8 million…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its first quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 4 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $44.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Puma Biotech said it expects revenue in the range of $52 million to $55 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $222 million to $229 million.

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