Puerto Plata Cruise Port: What to Know 2026

Located on the northern coast of the Dominican Republic, Puerto Plata is rapidly becoming a must-visit destination in the Caribbean.…

Located on the northern coast of the Dominican Republic, Puerto Plata is rapidly becoming a must-visit destination in the Caribbean. It draws visitors with its lush mountainous landscapes, beautiful beaches, rich history and welcoming culture. Beyond the sun and sand, the region’s famous amber deposits and thrilling eco-adventures help solidify its reputation as a top stop for cruisers looking for a balance of relaxation and action. What’s more, the area’s main attractions are conveniently accessible from the cruise terminals, making it easy to dive right into the Dominican spirit.

Puerto Plata is home to two modern cruise terminals: Amber Cove, opened by Carnival Corporation in 2015, and the newer Taíno Bay, which debuted in the heart of downtown in 2021.

— Local currency: Dominican Peso (DOP), though U.S. dollars are widely accepted

— Time zone: Atlantic Standard Time (AST)

— Official language: Spanish, but English is spoken in tourist areas and at the ports

Terminal Details

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Cruise ships dock at one of two terminals in Puerto Plata. Amber Cove is located in the scenic Bay of Maimón, a short drive from the city center, while Taíno Bay sits conveniently in downtown Puerto Plata.

Typically, Carnival Corporation ships (including Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises) dock at Amber Cove. Meanwhile, Royal Caribbean International, Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises and MSC Cruises primarily utilize the Taíno Bay terminal.

Amber Cove

— Port name: Amber Cove Cruise Port

— Port address: Bahía de Maimón, Puerto Plata 57000, Dominican Republic

— Port website: https://www.ambercoveport.com/

— Amenities: A sizable, 25-acre facility featuring a resort-style pool with a swim-up bar, waterslides, a zip line, overwater cabanas, restaurants, bars and duty-free shopping.

— Distance to city center: Roughly 5 to 7 miles (about a 15- to 20-minute drive) to downtown Puerto Plata.

— Shuttle service to city: The cruise lines generally do not provide free shuttles to downtown; taxis and shore excursions are the primary ways to leave the port.

— Accessibility: Ships dock directly at the pier, so tendering is not required. Complimentary pedicabs often run along the pier to assist passengers with the walk to the main terminal hub. Wheelchair-accessible facilities are available throughout the port.

Taíno Bay

— Port name: Port Taíno Bay

— Port address: Antigua Bahia de Puerto Plata, Puerto Plata 57000, Dominican Republic

— Port website: https://www.porttainobay.com/en/home

— Amenities: A vibrant, resort-like atmosphere with a large lazy river, multiple swimming pools, lounge areas, complimentary beach chairs, an aviary, restaurants and shopping.

— Distance to city center: Steps away from the historic downtown area of Puerto Plata.

— Shuttle service to city: Because it is located downtown, you can easily walk to many sights. Local drivers operate tuk-tuks from the ship down the pier to the terminal exit; rides are complimentary, but tips are expected.

— Accessibility: Ships dock directly at the pier; tendering is not required. The terminal is flat and paved, making it accessible for wheelchairs, with free tuk-tuk shuttles available to reduce walking distance from the ship to the main plaza.

Is Puerto Plata Safe?

Yes, Puerto Plata is generally considered safe for cruisers, especially within the port complexes and popular tourist areas. However, as with any bustling destination, visitors should exercise common sense and stay aware of their surroundings to avoid petty theft or tourist scams.

— Use ATMs affiliated with banks: If you need local currency, look for official bank ATMs. Avoid isolated cash machines and skip street money changers to ensure you get a fair rate and avoid fraudulent activity.

— Avoid risky transportation: Stick to the official taxi dispatches inside the cruise terminals rather than hailing random cabs on the street.

— Emergency contact number: 911

Transportation Options

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Because the terminals are secure compounds, navigating Puerto Plata typically involves booking an organized tour or hiring a verified local taxi.

— Shore excursion: The easiest and most reliable way to experience the area’s top attractions and activities — especially the waterfalls or countryside ATV rides — is through a shore excursion booked via your cruise line or a reputable third-party operator.

— Taxi: Taxis are readily available at fixed rates from the dispatch stands inside both Amber Cove and Taíno Bay. Fares are typically per van rather than per person. A round-trip outing to downtown from Amber Cove will cost around $35 to $40.

— Private tour guide: You can hire private drivers or guides for the day through platforms like GetYourGuide or directly at the port’s taxi stands. This is a great way to customize your itinerary and see the sights at your own pace.

— Walking: If you are docked at Taíno Bay, walking is highly recommended. You can easily stroll right into the historic center to see Umbrella Street, Pink Street and the main plaza. Walking from Amber Cove to any major sight is not recommended, as it sits on a highway outside the city.

— Ride-share (Uber): Uber is available in Puerto Plata and operates legally — though some past travelers report issues with booking and pricing. Fares can be significantly cheaper than official port taxis, but Uber drivers are generally not allowed inside the cruise terminal gates. You will have to walk to the main highway gate to meet your driver.

— Public transit: Public buses (guaguas) and shared taxis (carritos) are available, but they are not recommended for cruisers on a tight schedule due to inconsistent timing and complex local routing.

Restaurants Near Puerto Plata Cruise Port

Both cruise terminals are equipped with convenient bars and eateries, and there are local options nearby if you want to venture out.

If you are docked at Amber Cove, your dining choices are primarily contained within the port itself or on a booked excursion.

— Coco Caña Lounge: Located right in the Amber Cove port, offering a mix of Caribbean favorites, burgers, tropical cocktails and plenty of shaded seating with great views of the complex.

If you are docked at Taíno Bay, the historic center is at your doorstep.

— San Mangú Restaurant: Located right inside the Taíno Bay terminal, this is a convenient spot to try authentic Dominican cuisine — like its namesake dish, mangú (mashed plantains), sancocho and fried fish — without ever leaving the port.

If you’re willing to hop in a taxi to explore outside the radius of the port area, you’ll find some well-reviewed eateries east of both terminals, near Playa Dorada.

— Le Petit François: A French-Caribbean fusion restaurant, Le Petit François earns praise for its beachfront setting, lively atmosphere and delicious seafood.

— Los Tres Cocos: Diners love Los Tres Cocos for its tropical setting, welcoming atmosphere and a diverse menu that blends international specialties with vibrant Caribbean flavors.

— Le Papillon: European classics and fresh Caribbean seafood are the stars of the menu at Le Papillon, which earns high marks from patrons for its generous portions, open-air setting and exceptional flavors.

Things to Do Near Puerto Plata Cruise Port

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Amber Cove

— Port amenities: You don’t have to leave the port to enjoy a fun-filled day. Amber Cove features an expansive complimentary pool, a thrilling zip line (for a fee), waterslides and overwater cabanas available for rent.

— Must-see attractions: Ocean World Adventure Park is a short drive away and offers dolphin encounters, shark swims and a large marina.

— Top excursion options: One of the most popular excursion options from Amber Cove is a trip to the 27 Waterfalls of Damajagua. This active adventure involves hiking into the lush jungle and sliding, jumping and swimming your way back down through a series of natural rock chutes and pools.

Taíno Bay and Downtown Puerto Plata

— Port amenities: Relax in the complimentary lazy river, take a dip in the pools, or visit the on-site aviary and squirrel monkey exhibit (visitors can interact with the animals for a fee).

— Must-see landmarks: Step outside the port to explore the historic Fortaleza San Felipe, a 16th-century Spanish fortress. Wander through downtown to snap photos at the famous Umbrella Street (Calle de las Sombrillas) and Paseo de Doña Blanca (Pink Street).

— Top excursion options: Consider a catamaran and snorkel tour to Sosúa, a town on the Dominican Republic’s North Coast that’s known for its clear waters.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Ann Henson is the assistant managing editor for the Travel section at U.S. News & World Report. With more than 12 years of journalism experience, she provides writing and editing assistance for U.S. News Travel’s ranking products, including Best Travel Insurance, Best Hotels, Best Cruises, Best Vacations and the Best Travel Rewards Programs.

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Puerto Plata Cruise Port: What to Know 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com