Protalix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $18.3 million in…

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $18.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hackensack, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 22 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $33.8 million in the period.

Protalix expects full-year revenue in the range of $78 million to $83 million.

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