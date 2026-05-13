Prestige Consumer Healthcare: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $53.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.23 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The medicine distributor posted revenue of $281.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $294.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $190.3 million, or $3.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.09 billion.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.12 billion.

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