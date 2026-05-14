Pluri: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Pluri Inc. (PLUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.
The Haifa, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share.
The biotechnology company posted revenue of $167,000 in the period.
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