Pixelworks: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) on Thursday reported net income of $80.6 million in…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) on Thursday reported net income of $80.6 million in its first quarter.

The Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of $12.46 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The maker of chips used in high-end digital video devices posted revenue of $446,000 in the period.

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