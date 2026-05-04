Pinnacle West: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $32.9 million. The…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $32.9 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period.

Pinnacle West expects full-year earnings to be $4.55 to $4.75 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PNW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PNW

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