RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) — RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) — Petroleo Brasileiro SA –…

RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) — RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) — Petroleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras (PBR) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $6.2 billion.

The Rio De Janerio Rj Br, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 70 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $23.54 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBR

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