Perion Network: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10 million in its first quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The digital media company posted revenue of $90.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $94.4 million.

Perion Network expects full-year revenue in the range of $460 million to $490 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PERI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PERI

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