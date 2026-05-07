PennantPark: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) on Thursday reported a loss of…

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $24.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PNNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PNNT

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