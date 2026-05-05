Pediatrix Medical Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $29.6…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $29.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sunrise, Florida-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The physician group posted revenue of $476.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $467 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MD

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