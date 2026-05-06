Paycom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $155.7…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $155.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $3.04. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.15 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.93 per share.

The maker of human-resources and payroll software posted revenue of $571.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $565.1 million.

Paycom expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAYC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAYC

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