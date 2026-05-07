Patria Investments: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMANA BAY, Cayman Islands (AP) — CAMANA BAY, Cayman Islands (AP) — Patria Investments Ltd. (PAX) on Thursday reported net income of $2.3 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Camana Bay, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 27 cents per share.
The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $97.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $92.6 million.
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