Organogenesis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) on Thursday reported a loss of $53.2 million…

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) on Thursday reported a loss of $53.2 million in its first quarter.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $37.2 million in the period.

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