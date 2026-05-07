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Open Lending: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2026, 5:57 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $460,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The company posted revenue of $20.5 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPRO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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