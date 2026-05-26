Ooma: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Ooma Inc. (OOMA) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.6 million.…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Ooma Inc. (OOMA) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.6 million.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The internet phone service provider posted revenue of $81.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $79.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Ooma expects its per-share earnings to range from 33 cents to 34 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $81.6 million to $82.3 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Ooma expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.29 to $1.34 per share, with revenue ranging from $326 million to $328.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OOMA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OOMA

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