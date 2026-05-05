Onto Innovation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $33.8 million.…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $33.8 million.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.42 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment posted revenue of $291.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $289.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Onto Innovation expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.65 to $1.73.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $320 million to $330 million for the fiscal second quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONTO

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