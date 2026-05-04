ON Semiconductor Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported a loss of $33.4 million…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported a loss of $33.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ON

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