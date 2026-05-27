Old Market Capital: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Old Market Capital Corporation (OMCC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $444,000…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Old Market Capital Corporation (OMCC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $444,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The specialized consumer finance company posted revenue of $3.1 million in the period.

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