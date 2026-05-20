Nvidia: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $58.32 billion.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $2.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.87 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence posted revenue of $81.61 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.75 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVDA

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