Norwegian Cruise Line: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $104.7 million.…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $104.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 23 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $2.33 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.34 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Norwegian Cruise Line expects its per-share earnings to be 38 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.45 to $1.79 per share.

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