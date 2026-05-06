Northwest Natural: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $97.5 million…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $97.5 million in its first quarter.

The Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of $2.33 per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $490.4 million in the period.

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