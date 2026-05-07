NLight: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — NLight Inc. (LASR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $645,000. The…

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — NLight Inc. (LASR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $645,000.

The Camas, Washington-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The laser maker posted revenue of $80.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, nLight said it expects revenue in the range of $75 million to $81 million.

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