NiSource: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — NiSource Inc. (NI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $510.7 million. The…

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — NiSource Inc. (NI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $510.7 million.

The Merrillville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.06 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The energy holding company posted revenue of $2.36 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.37 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.43 billion.

NiSource expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.02 to $2.07 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NI

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