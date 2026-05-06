Nice: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — Nice Ltd. (NICE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $46.8 million. The…

RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — Nice Ltd. (NICE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $46.8 million.

The Ra`Anana, Israel-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.64 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.52 per share.

The software company posted revenue of $768.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $761.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Nice expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.60 to $2.70.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.98 to $11.18 per share.

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