New Fortress Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $399.9…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $399.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.40.

The company posted revenue of $227 million in the period.

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