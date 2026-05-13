Nebius Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $621.2 million.…

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $621.2 million.

The Schiphol, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of $2.11 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 81 cents per share.

The an AI-centric cloud platform posted revenue of $399 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $316.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBIS

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