Mueller Water Products: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) on Tuesday reported net income of $59.1 million in…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) on Tuesday reported net income of $59.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The maker of fire hydrants, pipes and water valves posted revenue of $384.4 million in the period.

Mueller Water Products expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion.

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