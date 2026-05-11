Metagenomi Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Metagenomi Therapeutics, Inc. (MGX) on Monday reported a loss of $23.1 million…

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Metagenomi Therapeutics, Inc. (MGX) on Monday reported a loss of $23.1 million in its first quarter.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share.

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