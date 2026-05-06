Medline: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHFIELD, Ill. (AP) — NORTHFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Medline Inc. (MDLN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $129 million. On…

NORTHFIELD, Ill. (AP) — NORTHFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Medline Inc. (MDLN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $129 million.

On a per-share basis, the Northfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The medical supply company posted revenue of $7.35 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.13 billion.

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